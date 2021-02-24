Palace man negotiating summer exit as Champions League club make move

Patrick van Aanholt seems to be closing in on an exit from Crystal Palace.

The defender has a contract that expires in the summer.

But the 30-year-old remains an important member of Roy Hodgson’s squad and he has made 13 starts in the Premier League this season.

A left-back who can also play on the left of midfield, he played against Wolves, Newcastle United, Leeds United, and Burnley but was on the bench for the win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

And now it seems that he is in talks over an exit.

Football Insider reports that the Netherlands international is in talks with a team currently playing in the Champions League.

Because his deal is expiring, van Aanholt is able to negotiate a move with a foreign club now and potentially agree a deal.

It is not made clear which club he is in talks with but an exit does seem to be an inevitability.

There is likely to be an overhaul this summer, with a number of players out of contract at Selhurst Park.

Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho, Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke, Tyrick Mitchell, James McCarthy, James McArthur, Joel Ward, Scott Dann, Martin Kelly, Gary Cahill, van Aanholt, and Wayne Hennessey will all be available on free transfers.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Van Aanholt has been an excellent servant to Palace.

He arrived from Sunderland back in 2017 and he has gone on to make 126 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals and laying on six assists.

A move to a club in the Champions League would be a huge step up for the star as he approaches the back-end of his career.

He will turn 31 in August and he has never made an appearance in either the Champions League or the Europa League.

One simply has to say good luck to him.

