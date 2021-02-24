"You've got to go" - Pundit urges rarely-seen Leeds man to leave the club

Tyler Roberts has struggled for minutes at Leeds United this season.

The versatile 22-year-old can play in attacking midfield or up front and has made a total of 15 appearances this season.

Just four of those have been starts in the Premier League, and he has played the full 90 minutes just once, in the 1-0 loss to Wolves.

He laid on an assist in the 3-0 win over Southampton earlier this week but this has been a season of inactivity for Roberts.

He has not scored a senior goal this term, while he only managed to score four times in the Championship last season.

And he has now been urged to quit Elland Road if he is realistic about playing regular first-team football.

Kevin Campbell, the former Premier League striker, told Football Insider: “I’d like to think if they were going to keep him then they’d have already done the business.

“Once a player gets into the final year of his contract, you’re skating on thin ice because the player doesn’t need to do anything to get a move.

“Roberts hasn’t really started a lot of games. I’m sure there will be teams who are coveting his signature to try and give him game-time.

“At the end of the day, it’s all very well being a squad player but if you’ve got ambitions of starting you’ve got to go somewhere to play football.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah.

Roberts clearly isn’t seen as anything close to the first-choice striker at Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford is the go-to first-choice striker and he has been a genuinely consistent goalscorer during his time at the club.

This season, already, he has 13 league goals to his name.

Roberts is never going to be the man leading the line regularly; he should move on and join a club where he is likely to actually play football every single weekend.

