The Miz captured the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber on Sunday night.

He pinned Drew McIntyre after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to walk out of the PPV with the belt, beginning his second reign as the world champ.

Not only that, but The Miz has also become WWE's first-ever two-time Grand Slam champion, having now held each of the men's main roster titles on more than one occasion.

That's a pretty impressive feat... but he's not done there.

'The Awesome One' is now setting his sights on headlining WrestleMania once again.

Should he still be in possession of the WWE Title come April, it's almost certain The Miz will defend his belt in the main event - incredibly - it would come a decade after he did so at WrestleMania 27.

But who does he want to face at 'The Showcase of the Immortals' this year? While speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Miz shared his intention to battle Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre in a monster main event.

"I am all about strategising. Trying to figure out what's best for this championship. Sometimes the WWE Universe doesn't know what's best for them. I do.

"People need to earn their way into this match. This is not an open challenge. Just anyone can't hold this title.

Can Drew McIntyre? Yes, he's done it. Can Brock Lesnar? Yes, he's done it. I'm prepared and ready to take on whoever in the main event of WrestleMania to defend this title.

"Whether it be Brock Lesnar, whether it be Drew McIntyre. Yes, they're viable candidates, but they need to earn it."

While talking up the match, The Miz sent a thinly-veiled message to The Beast, suggesting that he needs to be turning up every week in WWE to get his shot.

To earn it, they need to be here and one of them isn't here. So we'll see what happens. This is what I love about WWE.

"On The Road to WrestleMania we don't know what will happen. Cliffhangers. We love stories that we don't know what'll happen - I'm going to throw wrenches in every week."

The idea of Miz vs McIntyre vs Lesnar in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 37 is certainly exciting.

However, for that to happen, The Miz will have to get past Bobby Lashley - who he defends the WWE Championship against next week on RAW.

Being the man he is, Miz will be confident of doing so and it sounds like he's already set his sights on a monster WrestleMania 37 main event.

