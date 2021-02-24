Arsenal and Wolves go head-to-head for £17.2m-rated Ivory Coast ace

Arsenal’s season has not gone as planned.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently lampooned in the bottom half of the Premier League table and sit 11th, 11 points off fourth-placed West Ham United.

Wolves have endured an equally difficult season, and sit 12th, one point behind the Gunners.

And now it seems that the pair are set to go head-to-head for a summer signing as the season continues.

Sport Witness carries a report from Belgian outlet Voetbal Belgie, claiming that Club Brugge centre-back Odilon Kossounou is a target for both clubs.

The 20-year-old is already a full Ivory Coast international with four caps to his name, and 41 senior appearances for Brugge.

They have been in remarkable form this season and have won all of their last nine games in the league; they are 15 points clear of Royal Antwerp in the Belgian First Division.

Both Arsenal and Wolves are said to be scouting Kossounou, along with bitter Italian rivals AC and Inter Milan.

Brugge are said to be keen to receive at least €20m (£17.2m) for their prized asset, having paid a total of €3.8m (£3.2m) to sign him from Swedish club Hammarby in 2019.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be something of a risk for both Arsenal and Wolves.

The Belgian First Division is hardly an elite division but he has been remarkably impressive for Brugge as the season has gone on.

Still just 20, and a full international, he has a high ceiling and could be a relatively low-cost, high-reward signing.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

A move at £17.2m would be affordable for both clubs and would be seen as a potentially excellent investment.

He may not become a star but, even if he doesn’t, one has to think that he will retain his value.

Let the bidding commence.

News Now - Sport News