Tottenham news: £30m-rated England man lined up this summer

While Jose Mourinho's future at Tottenham Hotspur is uncertain, those behind the scenes are reportedly already working on transfer plans ahead of the summer.

Amid talk of a potential move for RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann at the end of the season, Spurs have also been linked with what could be a fairly big transfer.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, the club have drawn up a potential list of replacements for a key first-team star should they leave this summer.

They claim England international Nick Pope is of interest to those in North London.

Current first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was recently backed by Mourinho after some notable mistakes but is reportedly of interest to former coach Mauricio Pochetttino, now in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

Pope is believed to be valued at around £30m and is Tottenham's first choice should they need to replace Lloris though he's said to also have interest from West Ham United.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

According to FBRef data, Pope has proven himself to be a much higher level of shot-stopper than Lloris has this season.

Since the start of the campaign, the former Charlton custodian has amassed an impressive +7.3 post-shot expected goals average (measuring how likely a goalkeeper is to save a shot based on the quality of the chance) which indicates he has been directly responsible for stopping almost eight goals where the attacker would be expected to score.

Meanwhile, Lloris' average is +4, almost half Pope's tally.

Clearly, modern goalkeepers are also expected to be able to help build play from the back and there are question marks over Pope's suitability to do that given Burnley's set-up. For example, Lloris' average pass completion rate is 70.1% this season compared to Pope's 46.2% (via WhoScored).

Still, that doesn't mean he can't learn to use his feet more often should he eventually make the step-up. After all, the Clarets star attempts far more long balls per game (9.1) than the Frenchman (5) where it is obviously harder to hit the mark, so it's not as if he's simply playing similar passes at a worse rate.

In terms of being a capable shot-stopper, Pope looks like an ideal replacement for Lloris should he depart.

News Now - Sport News