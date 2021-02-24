Professional Fighters League has made it a two-horse race to end UFC dominance

The Professional Fighters League has made it a two-horse race at the forefront of the world of mixed martial arts as they prepare to begin the 2021 season live on ESPN in April.

In just a few short years, the PFL, under the guidance of a high-level team of executives, has put together a roster loaded with world-class talent from all over the globe. Through the unique format of conducting a regular season, the PFL has offered fight fans the same style of following as that of the NFL, NBA, MLB and the Champions League.

Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison, Ray Cooper III, Lance Palmer, Natan Schulte and others have all worked their way up the ladder to claim world championships and the million-dollar payday at the end of it. But in 2021, those battles are going to be taken to a new level with a strong influx of even more talented fighters to the roster.

Former world champions Anthony Pettis, Fabricio Werdum and Rory MacDonald are all set to compete, with Pettis taking on Clay Collard in the main event of PFL 1 on April 23 live on ESPN2.

They are joined by former two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-division boxing world champion Claressa Shields, who is making the transition from strictly a boxer to competing in mixed martial arts. Shields is expected to make her highly-anticipated debut this summer.

Along with high-level athletes competing, the PFL offers the latest and best in technology and presentation. Action is brought into homes around North America on the ESPN family of networks with distribution to 160 countries around the world on other premiums sports networks.

The PFL also uses features such as SmartCage, Cagenomics, IBM technologies and a strong social media presence to bring fight fans closer than ever to the cage.

To stay on top of finding the latest future champion, the PFL has held an international qualifier in Russia and has plans to continue expanding with more events throughout the year in other uncharted territories.

Through the use of IQS events, the PFL can provide the same opportunity as those on the main roster to earn victories and rise to the top. It really is a fair and equal shot at competing for all athletes.

Led by Peter Murray, who has a proven track record as a marketer and senior sports executive, the PFL has made a rapid rise to the top of the MMA landscape. Murray and others such as George Greenberg, who is a 16-time Emmy winner, have put it all together for the promotion from all angles.

