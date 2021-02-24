West Ham transfer news: Unwelcome news on Lingard interest front emerges

For two January windows in a row, West Ham United have struck gold.

The winter of 2020 saw Tomáš Souček and Jarrod Bowen arrive in order to bolster David Moyes' ranks while Jesse Lingard's loan signing around a year later has proven to be a masterstroke, suggesting the club's recruitment team have really turned a corner.

Still, according to EuroSport, however, The Hammers won't exactly have a clear run from here.

They claim Leicester City are keen on a move for the Manchester United loanee and will monitor his situation between now and the end of the season.

It is also said United may still want to bring him back in the summer though West Ham are understood to want to sign Lingard permanently.

With three goals in four games since his move to East London, it is of little surprise that the England international is attracting interest, particularly after a difficult time of things at Old Trafford prior to his departure.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

From a personal perspective, Lingard is doing his reputation a world of good.

Proving himself once again, the 28-year-old looks like a completely different player to the one who scored only once all season during the 2019/20 campaign. For West Ham, however, more transfer interest is likely to prove unwelcome.

After all, he's emerged as a replacement for Sebastien Haller, able to ease the goalscoring burden on Michail Antonio, even while not playing as a traditional centre-forward.

Someone clearly capable of fitting into Moyes' system, having to replace him in the summer will be a daunting task given his instant impact in East London.

The fact he is seemingly enjoying his time at the club hopefully holds the key amid any potential transfer battle. Indeed, while putting too much stock in a celebration may be unwise, the sight of him and his teammates reveling after his goal against Tottenham did hint at a player enjoying his current set-up.

If they can keep him happy, perhaps their journey will continue into next season and beyond.

