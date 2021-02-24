Spurs made January move for exceptional Serie A man valued at £49.5m

Tottenham Hotspur kept their powder dry in the January transfer window.

Jose Mourinho’s side opted against strengthening their squad, much like a number of Premier League clubs.

It was unsurprising, too, given Spurs’ investment in the summer transfer window, as they brought in the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Gareth Bale, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

But it now appears that the club tried to do a deal to bring in a new midfielder in the winter window.

Sport Witness carries a report from Calcio Mercato, claiming that Spurs were interested in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Barella has made 33 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three goals and laying on 10 assists.

The report states that Spurs made a serious move for the Italy international, as he is not seen as a saleable asset by the San Siro giants.

Inter rejected the move, as they believe Barella is an indispensable member of the squad.

He has a contract until 2024 and is valued at £49.5m by Transfermarkt, meaning any summer deal is likely to be incredibly difficult for any potential suitor.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is really interesting.

Barella is just 24 and clearly has a remarkably high ceiling.

He is a player who constantly looks to take the ball forward and break opposition lines.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

Per fbref, he averages 7.27 progressive passes per game, along with 4.23 progressive passes received, 2.82 shot-creating actions, and 6.15 progressive passes.

He is the kind of player Spurs could really do with; a midfielder who can operate in the No.10 role and the centre of the pitch and have an equally telling impact.

It is a blow that he is almost certainly staying in Italy.

News Now - Sport News