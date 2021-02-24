Major update on Euro giants' pursuit of £86m-rated Spurs superstar

Son Heung-Min enjoyed an exceptional start to the season.

The Tottenham Hotspur star has scored 18 goals and registered 12 assists in all competitions this season.

His form has somewhat tailed off in recent weeks, however, with Spurs struggling under manager Jose Mourinho.

They have won just one of their last six games, with Son scoring just once in eight games, netting in the 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

It is no surprise, then, that his form tailing off has coincided with Spurs’ own dip.

And Sport Witness now carries a report from Il Bianconero talking about Juventus’ interest in signing the South Korea international.

Now, it should be stated straight away that this deal is seen as remarkably unlikely.

Son is valued at over €100m (£86m) and Juventus do not see a realistic way to bring him into the club in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Juventus simply do not believe that the transfer is attainable, particularly with the impact of the ongoing pandemic on the club’s finances.

Juventus would clearly like to make a bid but they simply believe it’s impossible.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, Son is at Spurs to stay.

He is said to be closing in on a new contract at the club and there isn’t any chance of him departing in the next transfer window.

He is arguably Spurs’ most important asset, both on and off the pitch, because of his commercial value and his on-pitch abilities.

His link-up with Harry Kane is also near-telepathic and these two are the best hope Spurs have of any kind of success in the coming months and years.

He cannot be allowed to go anywhere.

