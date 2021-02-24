"Just not going to work" - Ex-Spurs star slams current duo amid terrible form

Tottenham Hotspur’s struggles show no signs of abating.

Spurs have won just one of their last six games, beating relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion 2-0.

That was the last time they kept a clean sheet too, as Jose Mourinho’s men have shipped 11 goals in all competitions since; five versus Everton, three against Manchester City, two against West Ham United, and one against Wolfsberg.

There have subsequently been doubts raised over the abilities of Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier, who were paired together against the Hammers and versus City.

And Paul Robinson, the former Spurs goalkeeper, insists that the pair are simply not good enough to play in a Spurs team that wants to be competing at the highest level.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “The partnership of Dier and Sanchez just is not going to work long-term. They concede too many goals, they are too porous.

“Dier and Sanchez are both decent centre-halves but neither of them are leaders.

“We have seen with Virgil van Dijk’s injury for Liverpool this season just how important an elite level centre-half can be.”

Indeed, Robinson, who spent four years at Spurs, believes that Toby Alderweireld should be an automatic starter under Mourinho, but he has not played for the club since the win over the Baggies.

He added: “This summer is going to be full of clubs looking for a top centre-half.

“I rate Toby Alderweireld very highly – Spurs are a better team when he is in the side. I think he should start regardless of who is next to him. Dier and Sanchez should be dropped.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Robinson is right.

The complete dropping of Alderweireld from the team is inexplicable when one considers the form of both Dier and Sanchez.

Neither have been imperious under Mourinho and Alderweireld kept a clean sheet the last time he was in the team.

Bringing him back in, simply as a calming presence, can only be a good thing.

Going back to basics should be a priority at this point.

