Newcastle cult hero reveals he turned down Bayern move to join Magpies

Papiss Cisse became a star at Newcastle United.

The 35-year-old is still playing, having moved to Fenerbahce in October of last year.

He has scored four goals in 19 games already in the Super Lig, but he is perhaps best remembered on these shores for his time at St James’ Park.

Cisse joined Newcastle from Bundesliga club Freiburg for a fee of around £10m in 2012 and he went on to enjoy an exceptional spell.

His first season, in particular, saw him score 13 goals in 14 Premier League games, while he also netted one of the best goals in the division’s history with a brilliant, swerving volley against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

In total, he netted 44 goals in 131 games for the club and he has now admitted that he could have moved to Bayern Munich, but chose to snub the German club to move to England.

Speaking to Senegalese television channel 2sTV, via Sport Witness, he said: “I had an offer from them, the discussions were very good.

“But shortly before the transfer was completed, they told me that the move would only work if I didn’t participate in the African Cup of Nations with Senegal. I chose Senegal and rejected Bayern Munich.”

This was the right decision.

Cisse became a real cult favourite at Newcastle and scored some genuinely terrific goals, enjoying an exceptional debut season in England.

He has also won a total of 37 caps for Senegal, scoring 17 goals.

He had the best of both worlds, as he chose the right move, and was an international star for his country.

Bayern’s loss was undoubtedly Newcastle’s gain.

