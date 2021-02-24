"I'm very well" - West Ham's rarely-seen ace explains that absence is down to Moyes

West Ham United’s form has been genuinely remarkable.

David Moyes’ side are currently fourth in the Premier League table and are in with a genuine shout of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

The Irons are only four points behind second-placed Manchester United and their form has been nothing short of sublime.

The 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend means they are unbeaten in their last four games.

Their form has been built on a solid defensive base, particularly the form of Craig Dawson, on loan from Watford, and Angelo Ogbonna, though the latter is currently sidelined with an injury.

He has been replaced by Issa Diop instead of Fabian Balbuena, who remains on the fringes of Moyes’ team.

Balbuena has not played for the club since the 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on December 27th.

Since then, he has primarily been on the bench, but he has now revealed that he is fit to play, and is just being left out by Moyes.

Speaking to Radio Monumental, via Sport Witness, he said: “I’m quite well. The team is in a good moment. It’s not my turn to play for various reasons, but physically I’m very well.

“The entire squad is fit to play. Our next opponent will be Manchester City.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Moyes has instituted a meritocracy at West Ham.

And the form of Dawson and Ogbonna, plus Diop’s excellent return to the starting XI, has made it difficult for the ex-Everton manager to explain bringing Balbuena back into the fold.

At the very least, though, he is an option as the season progresses.

West Ham are in genuinely exceptional form and will be out to keep their European hopes flying.

Having a fully-fit squad will be central to that.

