Liverpool have slumped to one of their lowest lows under Jurgen Klopp.

With injuries spreading throughout the Reds' first-team squad, their hopes of retaining the Premier League title are crumbling before their eyes as they sit 19 points behind Manchester City.

And having gone more than 1,300 days without a Premier League defeat at Anfield, Liverpool have now lost their last four games at the famous venue.

Liverpool's woes

There was even a period in which Liverpool failed to score in four consecutive league fixtures with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino both struggling to produce the goods in front of goal.

Even trusty stars like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker, who are arguably the world's best players in their respective positions, have been plagued with individual errors recently.

It's a worrying situation that has even gone as far as sparking rumours, although admittedly unfounded, that Jurgen Klopp could wave goodbye to the Merseyside club after five years.

How can Liverpool improve?

Chuck in accusations that Thiago Alcantara has been a poor signing and elimination from both domestic cup competitions and it's fair to say that all isn't well at Liverpool right now.

As such, Kopites have been scratching their heads to try and work out how the Premier League champions can start to rediscover the form that saw them crowned world champions.

Of course, if it was a simple quandary, Klopp would have ironed it out weeks ago - he is one of the world's best managers, after all - and there are multiple factors that are out of the club's hands.

What Liverpool 'are missing'

But that's not to say that minor tweaks and observations can't be made in the meantime and Twitter user @scousedrew has a suggestion that has gone down particularly well across social media.

That's because the Liverpool fan uploaded a video suggesting the 'little things' that the Reds 'are missing right now' to the tune of more than 5,000 'likes' and 1,900 retweets at the time of writing.

If that's not piqued your interest, then I'm not sure what will, so be sure to check out the viral suggestion for Klopp and co down below:

The moral of the story: s***housery.

The return of s***housery?

Yes, that's right, that amusing word that has nestled itself in the footballing zeitgeist as shorthand for players like Sergio Ramos and Luis Suarez who just, well, enjoy being wind-up merchants.

And whether or not you agree with the suggestion, the video is very interesting in pointing out just how much that side to Liverpool's game has faded away since they won the Premier League title.

To be fair, that must have something to do with being robbed of one of the best set of live supporters in the sport, but you can forgive Kopites for expecting a little more fire and bite from their team.

Sadly, though, it goes without saying that Liverpool's problems run far deeper than anything that pushes, shoves or backchat could solve. But hey, there's no harm, right? Oh, wait...

