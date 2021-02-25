The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has reportedly drowned in a lake near his holiday home in Brazil.

Reuters - per Yahoo and ESPN - are reporting that the tragic incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Jose Becker, 57, had been swimming at a dam on his property when the accident happened, Doroteo Machado Filho, a police inspector in the town of Lavras do Sul, told Reuters. No foul play was suspected.

Brazilian club Internacional, who Alisson and his younger brother Muriel both played for, tweeted their condolences.

"It is with great sadness that we received the news of Jose Agostinho Becker's death, the father of our ex-goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel," the club said.

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans have expressed their sympathy to Alisson via social media after hearing the awful news…

Jose Becker was initially reported missing after diving into a dam in the Brazilian region of Lavras do Sul, which is situated 320 km from Porto Alegre.

The news of his untimely death was then confirmed hours later.

Alisson, who is widely regarded as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, joined Liverpool from AS Roma in a record-breaking deal worth £67 million in the summer of 2018.

The South American has since helped the Reds win multiple titles, including both the Champions League and the Premier League.

It’s currently unclear whether the news of his father’s death will see him miss Liverpool’s next fixture away at Sheffield United.

