England's hopes of reaching the World Test Championship looked in tatters after day one of the third Test vs India.

Zak Crawley was the only real bright spot of a dire first innings, his half-century masking an embarrassing collapse to 112 all out.

Joe Root, Ben Foakes and Jofra Archer were the only other batsmen to make it into double figures.

Which brings us to the topic of extraordinary collapses.

England had made good progress to get India down to 98-3 with the wicket of Virat Kohli, but they were still facing an uphill struggle.

The amount of turn on the wicket in Ahmedabad prompted Root to hand himself a spell with the ball.

And within minutes, the skipper had torn through the middle order.

Rishabh Pant was first to fall, caught by Foakes, before Root bowled Washington Sundar and then teed up Axar Patel to be caught by Dominic Sibley at short extra cover.

Even better was to come with Ravi Ashwin gaining some momentum with 17 off 32 balls - before incredibly, he was sent packing by Root as well, caught by Crawley.

India were ultimately out for 145, with a lead of just 33. A lesson, if ever there was one, not to judge the impact of the pitch on the first innings until both sides have batted on it. Root took the final wicket of Jasprit Bumrah lbw for 1.

It was an absolutely extraordinary spell from Root as he headed in with figures of 5-8. Sir Andrew Strauss had been calling for him to bowl and he was more than proven right.

His first four wickets had come in just 26 balls, the fastest an England spinner had taken that number since Graeme Swann against Sri Lanka in May 2011.

Say what you like about the state of the wicket, but England are right back in it.

News Now - Sport News