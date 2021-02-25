WWE superstar The bIg Show has shocked wrestling fans after it was announced that he has signed for rivals AEW as a commentator.

Big Show (real name Paul Wight) made his WWE debut back in 1999 and has enjoyed a long, title saturated career with the organisation.

Wight is one of the most experience players in the wrestling business and his talents will be immensely valuable to AEW.

In a press release, AEW confirmed that Wight will work as a commentator on their new show AE: Dark Elevation.

“Complementing AEW Dark on Tuesdays, AEW Dark: Elevation will air on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel, and will showcase AEW’s established and rising stars, as well as the top independent wrestlers within the industry, competing against each other in the ring in pursuit of wins.

“AEW Dark: Elevation will also maintain continuity with AEW DYNAMITE, AEW Dark, AEW pay-per-view shows and streaming events, with wins and losses factoring into each wrestler’s ranking in the company.”



“Paul Wight is one of the most recognisable and impressive professional athletes in the world,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW, per talkSPORT.

“He wanted to come to AEW because he believes that we’re the best promotion in wrestling, and we believe that he has a lot to offer us, both in the ring as a wrestler, and also outside the ring as a commentator, host and ambassador for AEW.”

“Paul is one of the most experienced stars in all of wrestling, and he’s eager to work with our diverse roster,” added Khan.

“He can benefit and guide our young talent with his mentorship, and his expert commentary on AEW Dark: Elevation will educate and entertain our fans, and also educate the younger wrestlers on the roster.

“Furthermore, Paul enters AEW as a licensed wrestler, and he’s very much looking forward to studying our talent firsthand from the commentary desk in preparation for his return to the ring!”

