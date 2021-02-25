The football world has expressed its condolences to Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker after his father tragically died in an accident on Wednesday.

Jose Becker, 57, went missing after swimming at a lake near his holiday home in Brazil.

He was later confirmed to have died. No foul play was suspected.

Liverpool are yet to make an official statement, although Alisson’s former club Internacional tweeted: "It is with great sadness that we received the news of Jose Agostinho Becker's death, the father of our ex-goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel.”

Muriel Becker, Alisson’s brother, is also a goalkeeper who currently plies his trade with Fluminense.

Alisson was scheduled to take part in a series of media interviews on Thursday afternoon, but those have now been cancelled.

It’s currently unclear whether the 28-year-old will be available for selection for Sunday’s Premier League clash away at Sheffield United.

Among those to send a message of support to Alisson is the Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Spaniard posted a photo of himself hugging the Liverpool star alongside the caption: “We are all with you”.

Classy stuff there from De Gea.

Football rivalries have to be put to one side at such awful times.

Hopefully the wider football community supports both Alisson and Muriel as much as possible over the coming days and weeks to cope with what will be one of the most traumatic experiences of their lives.

