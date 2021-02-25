To say Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is a high performer would be something of an understatement.

This is the man who lead Liverpool's iconic turnaround in the 2005 Champions League final and a year later won an FA Cup final virtually single-handed with one of the greatest individual performances in English football's recent history.

Fast forward to present day and while Gerrard may well have hung up his boots after a playing career that saw him finish up as Liverpool's fifth all-time top scorer and third all-time appearance maker, the former England international is continuing to excel.

Indeed, since becoming Rangers boss in 2018 he's not only managed to close the gap on bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic but has gone one better and overtaken them, with his side well on course to stop the Bhoys' much fabled ten-in-a-row title run.

The Ibrox outfit are 18 points ahead of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership and Neil Lennon's recent resignation at Parkhead very much felt like a concession in the title race even though Rangers could mathematically still be caught.

So, what makes Gerrard such a force of nature, whether that's playing himself or giving instructions from the dugout?

Of course, that's a very complex question but Gerrard gave some insight into his mental makeup back in October when he featured on the High Performance Podcast.

In addition to giving an overview of his upbringing, his career and the crucial skills he learned along the way, Gerrard revealed his three non-negotiables to Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes.

These are three characteristics or traits that those around Gerrard must possess, or rules that they're prepared to abide by without exception.

Whereas others to feature on the podcast have gone into great detail on their non-negotiables, Gerrard kept his short and sweet, but the words he used were very powerful.

"Honesty. Respectful, and commit," he told Jake and Damian, before adding "All in for me. All in, or, I'm not sure."

Of course, a whole wealth of ability, skill and experience has taken Gerrard to where he is today - one of English football's most iconic figures who is about to really stamp his mark on the Scottish game as well.

But it's interesting to hear that three basic fundamentals have been unwavering constants throughout his journey and perhaps what's most eye-catching about Gerrard's non-negotiables is their simplicity.

These three traits can be applied to any industry or for that matter any situation in life, which underpins the prevailing message of the High Performance Podcast itself; yes, they may be talking to exceptional individuals, but the wisdom they share is by nature universal and transferrable.

