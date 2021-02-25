Tyson Fury believes Conor McGregor with come back stronger than before, should he get his demand of a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

‘Notorious’ suffered a humbling defeat to Poirier at UFC 257 last month, his first fight in over a year.

Despite talks of retirement in the past, McGregor has since sought a rematch as soon as possible given that his lengthy absence from the Octagon impacted his performance on Fight Island.

One man who is well informed in the art of recovery is Fury.

‘The Gypsy King’ knows what it takes to make a successful comeback, with the reigning WBC heavyweight champion taking close to three years out of the ring following his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Fury has advised McGregor to remain active and focused if he wants to scale the heights that he once did.

Asked if this will improve McGregor’s chances, Fury told ESPN; ‘Most definitely, yes. Because he’s been there in the ring now.

"He’s been active, He’s had that training camp and he’s going to have another training camp. So bit more activity.



“I think he’ll get focused and do what he’s got to do in the ring. When it’s the make-or-break fight, which this one will be, this will be the icing on the cake.



“If he loses this one, then where does he go from there? But if he wins it, he’s back up there.

“I think he thrives under pressure like that. Provided he gets a good training camp, he should do okay.”

Fury himself is currently on a hiatus as he continues to pursue a superfight between himself and Anthony Joshua.

His pause from boxing isn’t of his own making, however, with Fury growing increasingly frustrated that no deal has yet been agreed.

Fury admitted in the same interview that just like McGregor, spending a year out of action hasn’t done him any favours for when he steps back in the ring.

Fury continued; ‘They’ve had a full year to try and make this fight happen. It is what it is. We’re no further forward today than we were a year ago.

“The way it is at the moment [with COVID-19], I don’t think it has got much to do with the fighters. It’s to do with the venue, date, place, site fees. It’s to do with everything but the fight itself.



“I should have boxed, because I’ve been so inactive,” added Fury. “By the time I fight again, looking at maybe June if this Joshua fight happens, that will be a year and six months out of the ring, which is not ideal preparation for any super-fight.



“If that fight [against Joshua] doesn’t happen this summer, it’s got to happen sooner or later.”

News Now - Sport News