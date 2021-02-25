WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has revealed his reasoning for bizarrely licking opponent Deontay Wilder during their rematch.

In a classic performance, Fury dominated the previously undefeated Wilder.

He secured a TKO victory after several punishing rounds. One strange moment that caught fans’ eyes occurred when the ‘The Gypsy King’ licked his opponent’s blood-soaked neck.

Fury explained to ESPN:

“Like a vampire! In the pre-fight interview, I said I wanted to taste Deontay Wilder’s blood this time.

"So, I had an opportunity to do it there in round six, so I had to taste his blood just so I could get the feeling of what my prey tasted like.

"I was like a hunter that night, I was a lion, and he was a gazelle. A large gazelle. And I took him down and that was it, game over.”

Fury continued:

“Animal instinct comes out inside the boxing ring and it’s either him or you.

"But it is weird because I’ve not noticed anyone lick anyone else’s blood before – I hope he didn’t have any germs or anything! Or else I’ve got his cooties now baby!”

A trilogy fight was in the works last year. However, the proposed bout fell by the wayside, for which Fury places the blame on Wilder. This bout now looks unlikely to ever rear its head again.

Fury elaborated: “He had a full year to make another fight and I agreed to about seven dates, yet none of them materialised.

"And the contract expired and now nothing, there’s no fight between me and Deontay Wilder. But Deontay Wilder’s got more on his brain than fighting,

"I’ll tell you that. I think he’s lost his marbles. I think Deontay Wilder is struggling at the moment, mentally, physically, and emotionally.

"That’s just me looking from the outside as a person who has already been there.

"Obviously the beating he took in the fight has really affected him because he obviously thought he couldn’t lose to anybody, and then when he’s been in there and been beaten like that, it’s clearly had a mental effect on him.”

“As far as I’m concerned the chapter is done. I beat him twice. I absolutely smashed him to pieces the second time, it wasn’t even a contest.”

