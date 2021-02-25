Thierry Henry has stepped down as CF Montreal manager.

The Frenchman cited personal reasons in an emotional statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that I’ve decided to take this decision,” said Henry. “The last year has been an extremely difficult one for me personally. Due to the worldwide pandemic, I was unable to see my children.

“Unfortunately due to the ongoing restrictions and the fact that we will have to relocate to the US again for several months will be no different. The separation is too much of a strain for me and my kids.

“Therefore, it is with much sadness that I must take the decision to return to London and leave CF Montreal.

“I would like to thank the fans, players and all the staff of this Club that have made me feel so welcome. I would also like to thank Kevin Gilmore, Olivier Renard and of course Joey and all of the Saputo family for giving me this wonderful opportunity.

“We had an impossible year together and to make the playoffs with this group of people is an experience that I will never forget. Thank you all for being there on this journey and I wish you all the success for the future.”

Henry took charge of the MLS club in November 2019. He managed 29 games and emerged victorious in nine of them.

The Frenchman was strongly linked to the vacant Bournemouth job earlier this month, but it was eventually given to Jonathan Woodgate until the end of the season.

He has also been linked with the Celtic job following the departure of Neil Lennon earlier this week.

