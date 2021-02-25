Gamers were given a bit of a shock this week when the new update sizes for Call of Duty were revealed.

Call of Duty franchise publishers Activision have shocked gamers by warning them that a 500 GB Playstation 4 may not have the hard drive capacity to store Call of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare, and Black Ops Cold War simultaneously.

Consoles from the Xbox One/ PS4 generation saw huge improvements in hard drive storage space.

Ironically, AAA games now require so much space that gamers can seemingly hold far fewer games at any one time than the previous generation could.

Activision’s worrying statement comes in the wake of them detailing Warzone's massive Season Two update sizes, which threaten the sanity of gamers across all platforms.

Per a report in GamingBible, PC gamers can look forward to their hard drive being docked a colossal 20 GB. PS4 owners must have a spare 17 GB.

Activision stated in a blog post that the PS4 would struggle to store Warzone's Season Two update if it also contains Call of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare, and Black Ops Cold War simultaneously; with all modes and packs installed.

If you own a PS4, and the aforementioned games, modes, and packs, and have been keeping up to date with game updates previously, a route you can take would be to delete unused game content.

Fortunately, Activision have released a handy guide as to how to do precisely that.

If you have the patience to wait for a 17 GB update, you are a better man than I. Alternatively, I’d suggest waiting until the next Call of Duty title comes out, which coincidently, will be released around the same time that those downloading Warzone's Season Two update will have the ability to actually play it.

News Now - Sport News