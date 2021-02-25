West Ham flop blames manager for failure, says he asked his agent to leave

David Bellion probably isn’t remembered all that fondly at West Ham United.

The Frenchman is perhaps best known for his time at Manchester United, with whom he spent three seasons.

He made 40 first-team appearances for United and managed to score eight goals, before moving to West Ham on loan in the 2005/06 season.

Alan Pardew was in charge of the Hammers at the time and Bellion was seen as a potential first-team striker for the club.

It’s fair to say it didn’t work out.

Bellion made 10 appearances in total and scored once, despite the plan appearing to be that he would play alongside Jeremie Aliadiere.

He has now explained that he was left somewhat bemused by Pardew’s decision to drop him, and says he informed his agent in order to seal another move away.

Sport Witness carry the quotes from an interview with Foot Mercato and Bellion said: “I got there injured, so I was recovering. I scored in my first Cup match on my comeback and then we play Liverpool in the league.

“And suddenly, when I had not been bad despite the defeat, Alan Pardew decides not to play me with Jérémie Aliadière anymore.

“I went to see him for explanations because we were good at training with Jérémie Aliadière, and he told me something that marked me: ‘Between a player on loan and a player under contract with me, I would always favour the one under contract’. I contacted my agent to let him know about the situation and so in December I returned to France.”

Yeah, this definitely feels like it’s Pardew’s fault.

One has to wonder why the manager sanctioned the loan move for Bellion at all if he was simply never going to play him.

While he played an hour against Liverpool in the league, following that, Bellion played a maximum of 45 minutes, in a 2-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic.

Pardew simply didn’t give him the chance he deserved and it’s little surprise he looked to seek an exit.

He moved to OGC Nice in 2005/06, and scored five goals in 15 Ligue 1 games the following season; that’s Pardew’s loss.

