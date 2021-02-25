On December 7, 2019, Andy Ruiz Jr was defeated by Anthony Joshua in their heavyweight title rematch.

The Mexican lasted the distance in Saudi Arabia but, in truth, he was completely outclassed by the Englishman.

Ruiz admitted afterwards that he had not trained hard enough in the lead up to the bout.

"Me, my dad, and my team were talking… I should have listened to them," he said after the loss. "I think we started [training] too late. Three months of partying, celebrating, affected me. What can I say? I shouldn't have put on all this weight.

"I tried to do my kind of training on my own and I'm sorry to Manny [Robles], my dad, I got too confident in myself. I know for the third one I'm going to be a lot better.

"There's a lot of responsibility being a champion of the world. I think the partying and all that stuff got the best of me. Next time it'll be a lot better."

Over a year has now passed and Ruiz has still not fought since that defeat.

However, he has been working hard during his time outside of the ring.

Ruiz has posted multiple images and clips on social media of him preparing for his comeback.

And he's lost an insane amount of weight.

"His weight has gone down 25-pounds," his trainer, Jorge Capetillo, told Boxing Scene earlier this month.

"He looks very slim. He doesn't want to show up to Reynoso looking rough."

Ruiz has now posted a short video showing just how much his body has transformed since the Joshua loss.

Watch it below:

And just a reminder, here's how he looked during his loss 14 months ago...

Fair play, Andy.

The Mexican was very critical of himself after that defeat to Joshua in 2019.

But he has been working hard and he now looks like a completely different person.

Ruiz clearly wants to win back the heavyweight belts he lost to AJ and it appears he is in the best shape he's been in a long time.

