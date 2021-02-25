RB Leipzig comment on Nagelsmann rumours as Spurs links persist

Julian Nagelsmann has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur repeatedly.

He was first touted as a potential managerial appointment after the exit of Mauricio Pochettino but he did not make the move.

Instead, Spurs appointed Jose Mourinho and, now, Nagelsmann is again seen as a potential acquisition because of the club’s poor form.

Spurs have lost five of their last six league games, leading to pressure on Mourinho, and stories about potential replacements.

The Daily Telegraph claims that Nagelsmann is chairman Daniel Levy’s top target if he does choose to sack the Portuguese.

But Leipzig have now had their say on the prospect of the manager moving to north London.

Leipzig are currently second in the Bundesliga, just two points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Markus Krosche, Leipzig’s Sporting Director, insists he sees no reason for the 33-year-old to move to Spurs.

Speaking to Sport BILD, as quoted by Sport Witness, he said: “When you do a good job, you arouse desire.

“But Julian feels comfortable because he has everything he needs here. The team is developing great.

“That’s why I see no reason for him to switch – especially since he has a valid contract with us.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

There’s not really any reason for Nagelsmann to move to Spurs.

Tottenham are ninth in the Premier League and are 13 points off second-placed Manchester United and 23 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Leipzig are just two off Bayern and are again shoo-ins to qualify for the Champions League, having reached the Round of 16 this term – they lost the first leg 2-0 to Liverpool.

This is a hungry young manager who is impressing in Germany and he could well end the season a Bundesliga champion.

Why chuck that away to move to Spurs?

