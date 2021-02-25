Serie A giants weighing up £21.5m bid for Man Utd-owned ace

Diogo Dalot has not had the best time since his move to Manchester United.

The right-back arrived for a fee of £19m and the praise of Jose Mourinho ringing in his ears back in 2019.

The now Tottenham Hotspur manager labelled Dalot the “best young full-back in Europe” when he made the move to Old Trafford.

It has not turned out that way.

Dalot did play 16 times in the Premier League in 2018/19 but he quickly slipped down the pecking order after the appointment of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And he is now on loan with AC Milan in Italy, having made just four league appearances in 2019/20.

He has played 18 times in all competitions for the Italian club, scoring once, and his future appears a topic of much debate.

Sport Witness carries a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, claiming that Milan have the option to buy Dalot at the end of the season.

That deal would cost them €25m (£21.5m), but the problem is that they also have the same buyout fee included in a loan deal for Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid.

It may come down to a straight choice between the two in the summer, suggesting Dalot could be on his way back to United.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

There’s still time for the Portugal U21 international.

He’s only 21 and he clearly has something about him; he has played for two of the biggest clubs in European football in the last two seasons.

United also need a back-up right-back who can compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, so this may well work out perfectly.

If Dalot does return and he gets his head down and proves his worth, he could save Solskjaer a fortune in the transfer market and get some minutes under his belt.

Every cloud has a silver lining.

