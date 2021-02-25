Arsenal travelled to Greece to play Benfica in their Europa League last-32 second leg tie on Thursday evening.

Following their 1-1 draw last week, the Gunners took the lead after 21 minutes.

Bukayo Saka played a brilliant through-ball and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang produced a wonderful finish to give his side the lead.

But the two sides were level going into half-time after an exquisite free-kick by Diogo Goncalves.

Benfica were given a free-kick 25 yards out when Dani Ceballos was penalised for a foul on the edge of the box.

Goncalves stepped up and he produced an unstoppable effort that went into the top corner.

Pick that one out. Bernd Leno has absolutely no chance in the Arsenal goal.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

GiveMeSport (GMS) is a sport media outlet providing exclusive player and manager interviews, and providing fans with up-to-date features, match previews and match reviews. We share breaking domestic and European sports news, results, fixtures and stats, as well as photos and videos on trending sports topics. As the number one Facebook Sport Publisher, GMS reaches over 30M unique visitors monthly, including 26M Facebook fans, more than ESPN (19.2M) or SkySports (11.64M).

GIVEMESPORT is part of the Snack Media Group, a leading independent sports digital media company with over 70 million sports fans, specialising in multi-channel content creation, distributed at scale, through data driven engagement strategies.

News Now - Sport News