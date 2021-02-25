Celtic eyeing surprise move for veteran boss to replace Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon’s resignation has left Celtic on the lookout for a new manager.

The Hoops have endured a terrible season by their admittedly lofty standards and are well behind Rangers in the race to win the Scottish Premiership.

Their defeat to Ross County last time out means they are currently 18 points behind Steven Gerrard’s unstoppable Gers, who have yet to lose in 26 games.

It is probably safe to write off the remainder of the campaign, then, as they go in search of a new boss.

And Football Insider reports that one name on the shortlist is Mick McCarthy.

The former Republic of Ireland boss is currently at Cardiff City, though he has only been with the club since January 22nd.

Since his appointment, Cardiff are unbeaten, winning six and drawing two of his eight games, and they have subsequently entered the play-off places.

The report states that Celtic see McCarthy’s experience as a major plus, while he only signed a short-term deal when he moved to Wales, meaning there would be no compensation involved in a summer deal.

As a player, the 62-year-old spent two years at Celtic between 1987 and 1989, winning the Scottish top-flight in 1988, along with back-to-back Scottish Cups.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

McCarthy actually isn’t the worst shout, though it is something of a surprise, given his short span of time at Cardiff.

He has been there and done it all, even managing the Republic of Ireland at the 2002 World Cup, while he has enjoyed success with the likes of Sunderland, Wolves, and Ipswich Town.

A move to Celtic would be a step up from Cardiff but he is well-equipped to deal with the pressure and the expectations of winning every single game.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

Since his move to Cardiff, he has reminded a few in the game of just how good he is.

Celtic would be lucky to have him.

News Now - Sport News