Arsenal are through to the Europa League last-16 after a dramatic late comeback against Benfica.

Last week's match between the two sides finished 1-1, meaning the game was finely poised going into the game in Greece.

Arsenal looked to have had the advantage when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the opener after 21 minutes.

Bukayo Saka played the Gabonese striker through on goal and Aubameyang did the rest as he produced a brilliant finish.

But Benfica turned the game on its head.

Dani Ceballos was penalised for a foul just before half-time and Diogo Goncalves produced a stunning free-kick from 25 yards to restore parity.

And the Spaniard would make an even bigger mistake in the second half.

The midfielder had time to clear the ball but he decided to try and head the ball back to Bernd Leno.

But he got his attempt horribly wrong and Rafa Silva capatlised.

The Portuguese ace intercepted the ball before easily rounding Leno and finishing into an empty net.

Due to away goals, that meant Arsenal needed two goals in the last 20 minutes to secure a dramatic victory.

Kieran Tierney pulled one back as he netted six minutes after they fell behind.

And they managed to get the all-important winner as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted with three minutes of normal time to go.

The 31-year-old met a cross from Saka and headed into the net to seal his side's progression.

What. A. Game.

Arsenal's hopes of winning the Europa League are alive. Just.

