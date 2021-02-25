Liverpool latest news: Major contract offer reportedly prepared

Without a doubt, this has been a miserable season for Liverpool.

Facing a fight to qualify for next season's Champions League as it stands, Jurgen Klopp's title defence has been ruined by a major injury crisis at Anfield and - much like Manchester City in the summer just gone - attention must now surely be turned to how exactly they plan to rebuild.

Well, according to Dean Jones, a big contract offer could form part of that this summer.

Indeed, speaking to Pete O'Rourke on the latest episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast, he revealed that the Merseyside giants are ready to tie Virgil van Dijk down to a long-term deal.

Currently out of contract in 2023, Liverpool fans will need little reminding of his importance to the cause after watching their defence crumble without him and, according to Jones, those behind the scenes at Anfield are aiming to appease supporters by tying him down for the foreseeable future.

"They've basically got the contract ready for van Dijk for the end of the season when he's ready to return," said Jones from the 12:15 mark.

"That's the thing they've got in their pockets to throw out there 'Look at this, we've got van Dijk on a new long-term contract'.

"That should please everyone."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

In truth, it was hard to see the Dutchman ever actually leaving Liverpool while still a top-level player given his importance to the cause.

An absolute giant in a team to have conquered club football over the past few years, the scale of finance involved to try and take him elsewhere would be massive during a period in which spending has been hugely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, the sight of him committing his future as Liverpool prepare to go again will likely please supporters.

The immediate impact he made on the defence in 2018 was remarkable and, given the problems this season, it looks as if the 29-year-old will have to do something similar again. If he can come back and marshal the backline, playing a leading role in Liverpool's potential summer revamp, van Dijk could place himself even higher amongst the pantheon of Anfield greats.

To help take the team back to the top for the second time would be quite something indeed.

With him in the side, Klopp's Liverpool could start to look like something approaching normal again.

