Manchester United went into their Europa League last-32 second leg tie against Real Sociedad with a comfortable lead.

The Red Devils won 4-0 in Spain a week ago meaning, barring a catastrophe, they had already secured their progression to the last-16.

However, they gave away a penalty after just 12 minutes at Old Trafford.

A clumsy challenge from Daniel James on Mikel Oyarzabal gave the Spanish side a golden opportunity from 12 yards.

However, Oyarzabal would go on to produce one of the worst penalties of the year.

The 23-year-old tried to channel his inner Bruno Fernandes by doing a hop during his run-up.

But, he then struck his effort high and wide.

What is that?! What a shocking effort. That has got to be one of the worst penalties of the season so far.

Oyarzabal actually had an incredible record from the spot prior to that miss.

He had taken 17 penalties during his Real Sociedad career and had scored all 17 of them.

However, when the pressure was on against United, he produced his first miss from the spot for his club.

In truth, his miss probably won't matter in the grand scheme of things, given that the Spanish side had to score four goals at Old Trafford to have any chance of progressing to the next round of the competition.

But it was still a very poor miss and one that he'll probably lose sleep about tonight.

