Spurs make decision over pursuit of Lloris replacement in summer window

Hugo Lloris’ form at Tottenham Hotspur is well and truly under the microscope.

The club are in a tail spin in terms of their league form and they have won just one of their last six games ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Burnley.

They are ninth in the Premier League table and sit nine points behind fourth-placed West Ham United.

The Hammers, of course, beat Jose Mourinho’s side 2-1 at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Lloris has been in goal for every one of Spurs’ Premier League games this season and he has managed to keep just one clean sheet in his last eight outings, with the one coming against West Bromwich Albion.

In games against Fulham, Sheffield United, Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Manchester City, and West Ham, Lloris has conceded 12 goals. He also shipped five against Everton in the FA Cup.

And Football Insider now reports that Spurs are on the lookout for not one but two new goalkeepers in the summer transfer window.

The report states that the club are making plans for Lloris’ exit, with the goalkeeper having just 12 months left on his contract after the summer transfer window.

As they are also expected to sell Paulo Gazzaniga, they are on the lookout for a new No.1 and a back-up.

No targets are mentioned but the report states that the club have been linked with both Manchester United’s Dean Henderson and Burnley’s Nick Pope.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is wise.

Lloris has seen his form fall off in recent weeks and months and allowing him to move on if an offer comes in would be a smart play.

That’s especially true if Spurs are able to find a replacement for both the Frenchman and Gazzaniga.

It remains to be seen if they will have anything like a war chest to spend, but they will surely be willing to invest to ensure they have the security of a solid and reliable goalkeeper.

Unfortunately, Lloris is no longer that.

