Celtic manager news: Former Premier League boss sounded out before

Whoever Celtic turn to next faces a unique task.

While, historically, the manager's remit has been challenging Rangers in a battle for supremacy of Scottish football, no one to have taken the job since Neil Lennon during his first spell in charge in the early 2010s has had to worry about their bitter rivals as title contenders when taking the reins.

Indeed, in light of Lennon's second departure from the dugout, the new boss won't only have to challenge Steven Gerrard's side but overthrow them altogether.

With that in mind, this looks like a pivotal appointment for the club.

Recent reports from The Athletic suggesting they were snubbed by the likes of Martin O'Neill and Gordon Strachan speaks to a board wanting to appoint someone steeped in Celtic history, at least on a short-term basis.

Long-term, it'll be hugely interesting to see how decision-makers at Parkhead plan to build again after watching their nine-season league-winning streak all but crumble in embarrassing fashion.

According to Dean Jones, the club have already sounded out former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, though he's not convinced the 43-year-old will end up in Glasgow.

"Eddie Howe, they've sounded out before now. I'm pretty sure about that, they've looked into that one in the past when Lennon has been clinging on for dear life," he said on the Touchline Talk Podcast (04:35).

"Not convinced it's going to happen at this stage."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

As big a job as Celtic undoubtedly is, it does seem like a difficult one at the moment, particularly for someone not familiar with the lay of the land in Scottish football.

That doesn't mean it's not attractive but someone like Howe, who was been linked with jobs in the Premier League, may be cautious in rushing into a decision about potentially crossing the border with Rangers looking so strong and key Celtic players such as Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie linked with moves away.

Rangers did gamble on Gerrard who, while coming into the SPFL cold, seemed desperate to get his first job in management. While that has been a slow-burning process, it now looks like paying off hugely.

With that in mind, that kind of approach might serve Celtic well too. After all the problems this season, a unifying figure to rally the troops and plunge themselves into a long-term project seems like an ideal remedy.

