Bielsa's surprise answer when asked about Villa star Jack Grealish missing Leeds clash

Jack Grealish’s fitness is unclear.

The Aston Villa talisman missed the club’s defeat to Leicester City last time out and it is currently unclear if he will be fit to face Leeds United this weekend.

Villa, of course, will be crossing their fingers and toes, such has been Grealish’s impact on their season.

Dean Smith’s side are currently eighth and are just nine points off the top four.

Grealish has been central to that, scoring six goals and laying on a staggering 12 assists in the Premier League this season.

He has emerged as one of the best players in England so it may come as a surprise that one man hoping he is fit is Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa’s Leeds side take on Villa on Saturday and Bielsa was asked what he thought of Grealish’s possible injury absence.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “He is a great player who can unbalance you.

"But I always prefer that opponents have their best players available because even if that fortifies a team, and makes them more scary to face, it's also a stimulus for us to face such players, to try to neutralise them."

Leeds can leapfrog Villa with a win; they are just one point behind them in 10th.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Bielsa is just brilliant value, isn’t he?

This is a superb answer from a brilliant tactician and he is probably right, really.

The presence of Grealish in Villa’s team would undoubtedly cause Leeds problems, but it would also motivate them to ensure he doesn’t get the space required to truly impact the game.

It remains to be seen which way it will go this weekend, and whether Smith will be able to pick the England international.

If he doesn’t, he won’t be the only manager disappointed!

