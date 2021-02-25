Manchester United are through to the last-16 of the Europa League after overcoming Real Sociedad 4-0 on aggregate.

After winning by four goals in Spain, United welcomed their opponents to Old Trafford knowing they were almost guaranteed a spot in the next round.

And they produced a professional display in the second leg on Thursday evening.

There were no goals but both sides had chances to find the back of the net.

In the first half, Real Sociedad had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock when they were awarded a penalty.

Daniel James felled Mikel Oyarzabal in the box but he inexplicably missed the target from 12 yards.

And, in the second 45 minutes, United thought they had notched the opener through Axel Tuanzebe.

The English youngster headed home from a corner, scoring his first ever professional goal in the process.

However, his goal was wiped out by VAR after Victor Lindelof's brutal challenge.

Despite being no where near the ball, the Swedish defender took flight and completely wiped out Jon Bautista in the box.

He was later given a yellow card for his challenge.

That is brutal. That wouldn't even look out of place in UFC.

It didn't matter in the grand scheme of things for United but you have to spare a thought for Tuanzebe.

He has waited so long for his first ever professional goal. He's 23 years old and was playing in his 67th game as a professional.

But he had his goal wiped out for what was a pretty needless challenge from Lindelof.

Tuanzebe must be gutted. Lindelof definitely owes him an apology or two after that.

