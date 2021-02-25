"That's where he's at" - Ex-Spurs man tells Mourinho what he has to do to avoid the sack

Tottenham Hotspur’s form has been nothing short of terrible.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been losing matches left, right, and centre, and have picked up just one win in their last six matches.

That win came over the dire West Bromwich Albion, who are almost guaranteed to be relegated under the management of Sam Allardyce.

There have been reports that the pressure is building on Mourinho as the Champions League continues to recede further into the distance.

With a trio of games coming up against Burnley, Fulham, and Crystal Palace, before tough games against north London rivals Arsenal and a revitalised Aston Villa, ex-Spurs defender Alan Hutton believes Mourinho needs to take 12 points from the next 12.

Indeed, Spurs would normally be expected to beat their next three opponents, with all three of them firmly below them in the league table.

Still, the sides managed by Sean Dyche, Scott Parker, Roy Hodgson, and Mikel Arteta respectively are all in better form; nevertheless, Hutton, who played for Spurs between 2008 and 2011, believes Mourinho will be sacked if he doesn’t win the four games on the bounce.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Simple fact is it’s got to be four wins out of four, that’s where he’s at, at the moment.

“I don’t think there’s any room for any dropped points within that.

“Obviously, getting into the Europa League and into the last-16 was going to be no problem but the next three league games are teams that he should be beating, no problem.

“I know every game in the Premier League is difficult with the squad and the players he’s got at his disposal, he should be beating those teams and if he doesn’t the pressure will mount and he could go.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yep, what Hutton has said should be spot on.

Of course, there’s no second-guessing Levy, as he may choose to stick with Mourinho until the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City in April in a misguided attempt to win some silverware for the first time since 2008.

Still, anything less than 12 points is going to leave the club with a desperate fight on their hands to qualify for Europe, let alone the Champions League.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

Missing out on it altogether would be a bitter financial blow and one Mourinho will surely not survive.

No pressure then, Jose.

News Now - Sport News