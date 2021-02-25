PSG interested in move for £36m-rated Liverpool ace also eyed by Spanish giants

Georginio Wijnaldum’s contract expires at the end of the season.

The Netherlands international remains a key part of the Reds’ squad, though, and he continues to be named in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI pretty much every weekend.

Indeed, the midfielder has started 23 of the club’s 25 league games this season, scoring against both Wolves and West Ham United.

However, it seems the auction for his services is already starting to take shape.

Sport Witness carries a report from Le Parisien, claiming that Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG are interested in taking Wijnaldum, who is valued at £36m by Transfermarkt, on a free transfer in the summer.

Barcelona have long been credited with an interest in the 30-year-old, who has won the Premier League and the Champions League at Anfield.

But it seems PSG could muscle their way to the front of the queue as they look to strengthen Pochettino’s squad.

The report is centred on potential recruits for PSG who wouldn’t cost anything, with Bayern Munich’s David Alaba, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, Lyon’s Memphis Depay, and Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero all getting a mention.

Nevertheless, Wijnaldum could strongly interest Pochettino, apparently, and that seems to be the crux of the piece.

Barcelona and Liverpool will surely be hoping it’s a suggestion, rather than a confirmation of interest.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is an intriguing possibility for Wijnaldum if PSG are interested.

More than anything, it means he could have two major European clubs battling to secure his signature, and that is sure to send his possible signing-on fee sky-rocketing.

He is 30 but he has one more big move in him and this will be manna from heaven for Wijnaldum if the two do start going head-to-head.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

For Liverpool, though, it appears that he has made his mind up and that he will be on his way.

He will leave a major hole in Klopp’s squad, one that will not easily be filled.

News Now - Sport News