Arsenal are through to the last-16 of the Europa League but they made hard work of it in their match against Benfica on Thursday evening.

After drawing 1-1 in the first leg, Arsenal knew a goalless draw or a win in Greece would see them progress.

And they looked on their way to progressing when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted after 21 minutes.

However, goals from Diogo Goncalves and Rafa Silva meant the Gunners were staring at an exit.

Kieran Tierney equalised with 20 minutes remaining but they still needed one more goal to win the tie.

And, fortunately for them, Aubameyang provided the all-important winner in the 87th minute.

Bukayo Saka whipped in a delicious ball and the 31-year-old headed home at the back post.

Arsenal's players went crazy. Aubameyang raced towards the corner, with most of his players following him.

But Alexandre Lacazette, valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt, didn't join the Gabonese striker immediately.

Instead, the Frenchman leathered the ball into the net and nearly wiped out a Benfica player in the process.

Watch the moment below:

Just imagine if that connected with the Benfica player's head. There would have been a mass brawl.

Arsenal fans saw the funny side after his actions.

Mikel Arteta spoke to the media after the game and he couldn't contain his delight.

"Well, it certainly keeps the season going in a much better way because this competition is going to help in the Premier League a lot," he said, per Arsenal's official website.

"It joins everyone together to have something important to play for and today would have been really harsh with what has happened in the two legs to be out of the competition. I’m extremely happy with the result."

Arsenal now join the likes of Manchester United and AC Milan in the last-16. They will find out their opponents when the draw is made on Friday.

