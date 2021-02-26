Rangers booked their place in the Europa League last 16 draw with a 5-2 victory over Antwerp at Ibrox on Thursday night.

Alfredo Morelos broke the deadlock in the ninth minute and contributed to another three goals to complete a Man of the Match performance.

"Thank you to the fans,” Morelos said, per The Daily Record, after the match. “I enjoyed tonight.

"It was a special moment for the goal but better for the team.

"It is a big moment for the club and I'm very, very happy for the team and the manager. It's good.

"The team is very good. Europe is very important for the team and club and manager. It's a big moment now."

The Colombian’s performance also delighted his manager, Steven Gerrard, who told BT Sport: "That physicality is a big strength of his because defenders find it really tough, especially ones that are not physically blessed themselves.

"You look at their backline tonight and it was there for the taking, I think.

"But he's still got to go out and put that performance in and it was still a performance of all-round quality.

"I wouldn't have liked to have marked him tonight, that's for sure."

Aside from his impressive display, Morelos has also been praised by the wider football community for an incredible act of sportsmanship on the stroke of half-time.

The South American found himself one-on-one with Jeremy Gelin on the right-wing when his opponent suddenly pulled up holding his leg.

Rather than exploiting his opponent’s injury, though, Morelos stopped play.

Some of his Rangers teammates weren’t best pleased with Morelos - the score was 1-1 at the time and the tie was still delicately poised - but Antwerp’s players went over to him and praised his act of sportsmanship.

Watch the clip here…

That’s class. He saw Gelin had suffered a potentially serious injury and decided to stop play so his opponent could receive treatment, even though it meant missing out on a goalscoring opportunity.

Football fans on Twitter are now calling for Morelos to win the FIFA Fair Play award…

Meanwhile, Inter Milan and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku hailed his fellow striker’s kind gesture.

“Fair play to morelos from glasgow rangers,” Lukaku tweeted. “Through on goal and stopping for an injury of the opponent.. great sportsmanship.”

