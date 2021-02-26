Ronaldo Nazario was a tremendous player.

The Brazilian forward was an absolute nightmare for defenders.

Ronaldo possessed speed, strength and was absolutely incredible with the ball at his feet.

He won two World Cup's with Brazil and shone for PSV, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

Unfortunately, while his talent was ridiculous, Ronaldo's career was blighted through injuries.

It's these injuries that prevented him, in the eyes of many, of being mentioned in the same breath as the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But there are those that rank Ronaldo above all.

And one man that shares that opinion, is Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Swedish legend has given the highest praise to Ronaldo, saying he is without doubt the best player of all time.

Zlatan told Discovery Plus: "I don't need to describe Ronaldo, 'The Phenomenon'.

"I always say you have the players that play the game, and the players that are the game. For me, Ronaldo is the game. When you watch him play, everyone wanted to play like him and become like him.

"The way he was moving, the way he did his stepovers, the way he did 'the snake'. The way he was moving, for me he's the greatest player through history, no doubt."

That's big praise from Zlatan.

But, it's certainly not the most outrageous opinion in the world.

Ronaldo was, quite simply, a joke at his peak.

It's just a shame that injuries, combined with his lifestyle, held him back.

Jose Mourinho also believes that Ronaldo is the best that the world has ever seen.

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi have had longer careers, they have remained at the top every day for 15 years," he said last year, per AS.

"However, if we are talking strictly about talent and skill, nobody surpasses Ronaldo. When he was at Barcelona with Bobby Robson, I realised that he was the best player I'd ever seen take to the field.

"Injuries killed a career that could have been even more incredible, but the talent that that 19-year-old boy had was something incredible."

