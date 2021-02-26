Bielsa eyeing reunion with defender he rates from time at Marseille

Leeds United look to be planning for the summer transfer window.

The Whites have been in excellent form this season and sit 10th in the Premier League.

Relegation is surely such a remote possibility that the ‘r’ word is not even mentioned in the corridors of Elland Road.

It makes sense, then, for the club to look at how they can strengthen Bielsa’s squad in the summer transfer window.

Sport Witness carries a report from Italian outlet Calcio Mercato claiming that the club are interested in Torino defender Nicolas N’Koulou.

The centre-back has a deal that expires in the summer and he is set to leave the Italian club for pastures new.

Bielsa worked with N’Koulou at Marseille and the report states he would be interested in bringing him to Elland Road as he values him highly.

N’Koulou made 26 appearances under Bielsa in the 2014/15 season, and he has played 128 games for Torino since his move to Italy.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

You can see why Bielsa likes N’Koulou so much.

The Senegal international is something of an archetypal old-fashioned defender; he continually throws his body in the way.

Indeed, he makes 2.56 blocks per 90, per fbref, along with 1.66 interceptions and 5.93 clearances. He also has a pass completion rate of an impressive 89.8%.

He would slot straight into Leeds’ backline, with their desire to take the ball, move it quickly, and also defend for their lives.

All of those stats place N’Koulou in the top 20% of defenders in Europe’s top five leagues. Leeds should get this one done.

