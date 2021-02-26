Liverpool will give Alisson Becker as much time as he needs to come to terms with the tragic and untimely death of his father.

Jose Agostinho Becker, who was only 57, drowned in a lake on the family’s ranch near the town of Lavras do Sul in southern Brazil earlier this week. No foul play has been suspected.

The Daily Mail understand that Mr Becker was at the ranch, situated 220 miles away from his home, because he believed the isolated property would be safer as coronavirus sweeps the south of Brazil.

The report adds that Alisson, who would speak to his dad every day, was determined to return to his home country following the devastating news.

However, the goalkeeper will not be able to return to Brazil for the funeral due to Covid-19-related travel restrictions.

“He was doing everything he could to find a way, desperately looking at flights and ways he could get around both the ban on flights from the UK and the severe Covid restrictions in the state,” a source at Alisson’s former club Internacional told the Daily Mail.

“In Brazil, the family were waiting to find out when he would be arriving before deciding on whether to hold his wake in Lavras do Sul, or to bring the body back to the Novo Hamburgo.

“But in the end he had to admit defeat. His wife Natalia is 28 weeks pregnant and he would have had to spend ten days in a quarantine hotel on his return.

“He promised to come in three weeks' time, when his Liverpool timetable allows, and spend five days here. But it's tearing him apart that he won't be able to be here for his dad's funeral. They were the very best of friends.”

Just awful.

Alisson took to social media to thank fans for their messages of support.

He wrote: “I would like to thank everyone for the messages and tributes to my beloved father! Our family feels loved by everyone! May God bless each one’s life!”

As well as Alisson, the wider football community has also sent its deepest condolences to the Liverpool star’s brother Muriel, who plays as a goalkeeper for Fluminense.

This tragedy will have also affected Roberto Firmino, who knew Alisson, Muriel and Jose.

Liverpool’s No. 9 took part in a baptism involving Alisson and his family just last year.

Firmino re-uploaded the footage to his Instagram page alongside the message: “The only comfort right now is knowing that Your Augustus is in the arms of the Father! It was a privilege and an honour to witness this moment. @alissonbecker and @murielgbecker, you are the extension of your father’s character and humility. My sincere condolences, this pain is ours. Praying for the whole family.

“‘He will wipe tears from his eyes. There shall be no more death, no sorrow, no weeping, no pain, for the old order has passed away’. Revelation 21:4.”

Beautifully said, Roberto.

With supportive teammates like Firmino around him, Alisson will hopefully find the coming days, weeks and months that bit more bearable.

