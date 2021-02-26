Rangers are through to the last 16 of the Europa League after beating Royal Antwerp 5-2 (9-5 on aggregate).

In some ways, the tie was absolute chaos, but Steven Gerrard's side march on having won 19 of 20 home games in all competitions this season, scoring an eye-watering 57 goals at Ibrox.

Gerrard is almost guaranteed to guide the club to silverware as they boast an 18-point lead over Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, halting the Hoops' hopes of 10 in a row in their tracks.

With domestic glory all but in the bank, the former Liverpool legend will be keen to see just how far his men can go in Europe.

It's easy to forget he hasn't even been a manager for three years and he's certainly fared better than some of his playing contemporaries, such as Frank Lampard, by heading north of the border before trying his hand at Premier League management.

That could change, though. In recent weeks, talk has escalated surrounding Jurgen Klopp's future and while there seems to be little chance of the German departing any time soon, speculation has led to a tentative discussion who will eventually take over the reins at Anfield.

Gerrard would be a hugely popular candidate among Liverpool fans, not only because of his obvious ties as skipper, but because he is the epitome of a young, hungry coach who could deliver exciting football on Merseyside.

Rangers certainly look fluid and Ryan Kent's goal against Antwerp on Thursday night was one of their most aesthetically pleasing.

Kent, who of course is a former Liverpool man himself, scored to make it 3-1 at the end of a brilliantly worked team move - you can see that goal below:

If this is the kind of 'Gerrard-ball' Liverpool fans can look forward to one day - perhaps when Klopp's contract expires in 2024 - then it's easy to see why so many are already getting excited.

News Now - Sport News