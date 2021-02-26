In typical terminator style, golfing legend Tiger Woods has declared that he’ll 'be back' referring to a life-threatening car accident that he was involved in earlier this week.

The 45 year old told his close friends, 'It can’t end like this' after sustaining broken tibula and fibula bones in his leg as well as significant damage to bones in his ankle and foot.

Tiger’s leg has effectively had to be reconstructed stressing the severity of his injuries.

According to Police at the scene, Tiger has 'no recollection' of the crash or its preceding events.

There are not suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident which has been described as 'purely an accident'.

The 15 time major winner faces months of rehab before he even thinks about playing golf again. But, per a report in The Sun, close friends have said he wants to play again.

"If there’s any way at all he can continue playing, he will”, the close source said.

He doesn’t want his career to end like this.

"This is a massive setback, and he knows it, but he’s overcome obstacles in the past and thinks he can do it again."

This would not be the first time that Tiger has had to come back from career-threatening injury.

The golfing supremo has had five surgeries on his back and three on his knee, a combination of injuries and age has meant that Tiger has re-evaluated his swing numerous times throughout his illustrious career.

This crash comes just over a month after HBO’s two-part documentary 'Tiger' was released in the UK.

The show documents Tiger’s incredible career, from his family dynamic to his dominance of the world of golf to the scandal that plagued his career ending with his odds-defying victory at the Masters.

Overcoming such injuries will not be easy, but if you were going to bet on any man in history to do so, it would most likely be Tiger.

Everyone at GiveMeSport wishes Tiger Woods a speedy recovery and hope to see him return to the Golf course in his attempt to chase down Jack Nicklaus’ record.

