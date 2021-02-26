Cristiano Ronaldo has silenced every doubter throughout his extraordinary career.

The Portuguese superstar has exceeded all expectations down the years and proved people wrong at every club he’s played for.

Eyebrows were raised when Real Madrid smashed the world transfer record to sign Ronaldo from Manchester United in a deal worth £80 million back in 2009.

But over the course of the next nine years, Cristiano went on to cement his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

His tally of 450 goals in 438 games for Los Blancos may never be equalled. He also helped the Spanish giants win a remarkable four Champions League titles during his stint at the Bernabeu, plus two La Ligas.

Ronaldo also lifted the Copa del Rey twice. He even scored the winning goal in the 2010-11 final against Pep Guardiola’s legendary Barcelona side.

The scores were locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes and so the final, which took place at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium, went to extra-time.

Ronaldo had an opportunity to score in the 98th minute but hit his shot wide of the far post.

Among those in attendance was pop star Shakira - who is, of course, married to Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

A clip is currently going viral on social media showing Shakira ‘mocking’ Ronaldo by laughing after the Portuguese forward’s shot went narrowly wide.

However, Ronaldo silenced Shakira and the rest of his doubters just five minutes later, powering home a header from an Angel di Maria cross.

The Spanish TV cameras immediately cut to Shakira again. She looked absolutely gutted and understandably so.

Watch the clip here...

No further goals were scored, which meant Ronaldo had the last laugh.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner lifted the Copa del Rey with his Real Madrid teammates as the celebrations continued long into the night.

Never doubt Ronaldo because it won’t end well. Just ask Shakira!

