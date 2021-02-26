During his decade in English football, Emmanuel Adebayor caused his fair share of controversy.

Many fans of his former clubs don't exactly remember the striker fondly, despite him scoring 97 Premier League goals in spells for Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

One of the former Togo international's most divisive moments came while donning a City shirt against his old employers, Arsenal.

Now we're not averse to players celebrating against their former clubs, but in 2009 Adebayor infamously sprinted the length of the pitch just to do a knee-slide in front of the away end at the Etihad.

It prompted a furious reaction from the Arsenal fans, some of whom pelted him with objects.

Adebayor, who turns 37 today, was later given a £25,000 fine and a suspended two-match ban. The Football Association said in a statement that they were reluctant to hand him a heavier punishment because of the "extremely provocative abuse" which had been aimed at him and his family by supporters in the run-up to the incident.

The celebration has ultimately gone down in history, but what many don't remember is how the forward reacted after the game.

When interviewed by Sky Sports, Adebayor was very contrite when asked if he "lost his head" after scoring.

"Yeah, for sure," he replied.

"I think I could not do what I have done. But you know, it's like the emotion took over me.

"The frustration is out of me. I feel sorry for what I have done. But as a player, we just focus on what we're doing and scoring.

"The way people judge me for what I haven't done... Scoring goals again today made me feel free in my body. I think I do a little bit more of what I have to do but I'm very sorry for doing what I have done.

"We are all human beings, we have to do a mistake to be better tomorrow. I have done a big mistake today. And I think tomorrow, these things will never happen anymore."

While he had a tendency for rubbing fans up the wrong way - he once said at Tottenham he didn't care if he played and was happy to sit on the bench picking up his wages - he also showed a humble side from time to time.

That interview might change a few opinions of Adebayor.

Where is he now?

Having turned 37, he still hasn't retired but he is without a club, having left Paraguayan outfit Olimpia in 2020.

He failed to score a goal during his time with the South American side.

News Now - Sport News