Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Rangers all discovered their Europa League last 16 opponents on Friday afternoon.

The draw, which took place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, threw up several mouth-watering ties.

The pick of the bunch is Manchester United vs AC Milan.

Man United qualified for the next round of the Europa League with a 4-0 aggregate victory over Real Sociedad.

The Red Devils thrashed their Spanish opponents 4-0 in Turin before completing the job with a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Arsenal sealed qualification for the last 16 in more dramatic fashion. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s late goal earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory (4-3 on aggregate) for Mikel Arteta’s side in Piraeus.

Tottenham thumped Wolfsberger 8-1 on aggregate, with Dele Alli and Gareth Bale both getting on the scoresheet in the return leg earlier this week.

While Steven Gerrard’s Rangers qualified following a 9-5 aggregative win over Antwerp. Alfredo Morelos was the star of the show for the Scottish side, scoring one goal, playing his part in three others, and earning widespread praise for a fantastic moment of sportsmanship.

Europa League last 16 draw in full

Ajax vs Young Boys

Dynamo Kiev vs Villarreal

AS Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiakos vs Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham

Manchester United vs AC Milan

Slavia Prague vs Rangers

Granada vs Molde

Europa League last 16 dates

These ties will take place on March 11 and 18.

The quarter-finals are currently scheduled for April 8 and 15, while the semi-finals will be held on April 29 and May 6.

The final itself is on May 26 in Gdansk, Poland.

