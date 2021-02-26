Back on the 24th January the Notorious Conor Mcgregor made his return to the Octagon to fight ex-nemesis Dustin 'Diamond' Poirier.

Two legendary figures of the UFC lightweight division, the fight was hugely anticipated as fans tuned in to watch the two elite strikers in action.

Poirier was seeking revenge, after the first fight between the two resulted in a early first round KO for McGregor.

Dustin remained quietly confident throughout the buildup, insisting that his skills as a fighter had drastically improved since the two squared off in 2014 and he would in fact be the victorious one this time round.

McGregor laughed back at these claims, and in true Notorious fashion insisted that he would put on a master-piece for his fans. What happened next was something that him and his fans could have never predicted.

Poirier came out determined, and after surviving a early Conor onslaught he managed to get on top of the fight and consequently won, by second round TKO.

Long-time UFC commentator Joe Rogan sat down to discuss the fight, looking at both angles and giving his reasons for what went wrong for McGregor.

“There’s moments in that fight where [McGregor] was having big success,” Rogan said. “He hurt Dustin at one point in time with a big left hand, but that fu*king low calf kick. That low calf kick is a beast.

“He was still pretty f****** rich when he fought Eddie Alvarez, he was already a multi-millionaire,” Rogan added. “I don’t necessarily think it’s a rich thing.

"I don’t know if that affects him that much, but I do think it’s inactivity and do I think Dustin got a lot better.”

Rogan also reiterated the fact that back in 2014 Poirier endured a extreme weight cut down to the 145-pound featherweight limit, which most likely compromised his durability in his first fight with McGregor.

“At 145, Dustin was depleted and diminished,” Rogan said. “At 155 he’s fu*king huge. He doesn’t even look like a 55’er. He looks like a 70’er…

“The thing is [McGregor] is heavy on that front leg, [he has a] wide karate stance and he’s always doing this,” Rogan concluded.

“When that leg is available for the low calf kick that changes everything, changes your whole approach, and Conor is also a guy never been known to switch back and forth.”

If it ever was before, it is now no secret that Dustin Poirier is a very tough fighter, and it could be said that McGregor underestimated this in the build up towards their bout.

