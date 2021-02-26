Even at their very peak, Arsene Wenger's Arsenal were ultimately unable to conquer Europe.

The closest the Gunners came to lifting the Champions League was in 2006, when they were beaten by Barcelona in the final.

To his credit, Wenger had always wanted his side to lift the trophy with panache - but some of their opponents had other ideas.

In February 2003, the north Londoners came up against an Ajax side who, under the guidance of Ronald Koeman, were criticised for their overly negative approach.

Despite being spearheaded by Zlatan Ibrahimovic - and featuring plenty of other names who would become familiar to Premier League fans, like Steven Pienaar and Nigel de Jong - the Dutch outfit were evidently fearful of Arsenal.

They had just won the Double and had assembled a formidable unit featuring Ashley Cole, Sol Campbell and Patrick Vieira. Their attacking was particularly frightening, with Robert Pires on the wing and Dennis Bergkamp at number 10.

If there was one man who had Ajax quaking in their boots, though, it was Thierry Henry.

Out in Amsterdam, the Frenchman didn't actually score - the game finished 0-0 - but his performance was absolutely outstanding.

Indeed, UEFA have put together a montage of the night the forward was considered "unplayable".

Henry had an early shot saved and ultimately ended up dropping into a slightly deeper role to search for answers as Ajax continued to frustrate.

His ability to wriggle and wrestle through defenders, and some of the skills he produced, still made it a special, special display.

It's another reminder that the Arsenal legend was about so much more than scoring goals.

Henry has been in the headlines again this week after stepping down from his role as manager of Montreal Impact in MLS.

While he'd had mixed results, they were an improvement on his disastrous spell in charge of Monaco.

Nonetheless, Henry called it quits and released an emotional statement explaining he had been "unable to see his children" and that "the strain was too much" due to the ongoing world situation.

Whatever the future holds for Henry in the dugout, there's no denying he was one of the Champions League's most lethal forwards back in the day.

