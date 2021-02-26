Arguably one of Boxing's all time greats, Saul Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring on Saturday and is aiming to continue his recent dominance.

The 30-year-old Mexican has racked up a number of high-profile wins over his illustrious career, and his next challenge is Turkish fighter Avni Yildirim.

Canelo will be quietly confident with this match-up, but will be sure not to become complacent as Yildirim vows to deliver a show.

Tale of the tape

In terms of size, Canelo is 3 inches smaller than his opponent. However, the reach is practically identical.

Both fighters adapt a orthodox style which means the fight could potentially get quite tasty. Canelo made his boxing debut back in 2005 and has never looked back since, and is widely regarded as the best Pound for Pound boxer worldwide.

Avni Yildirim debuted in 2014 and quickly ranked up a very impressive 16-0 record.

His first defeat came against Chris Eubank Jr in 2017 and has only lost once since then which was last year against Anthony Dirrell.

His 21-2 record may not be comparable to Canelo's staggering 54-1-2, but it is still definitely impressive.

How can I watch Canelo v Yildirim?

This 12-round super-middleweight bout will take place on Saturday, February 27 and is being held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The ring walks are expected from roughly 4.30am UK time on Sunday.

The fight will be shown on DAZN in the UK with their coverage starting at midnight and continuing into the early hours of Sunday morning.

The fight can also be streamed via the the DAZN app.

DAZN can also be viewed on smart TVs, game consoles, connected devices, mobile, tablets and computers.

You can watch it through Sky by going to their apps section.

What is the undercard for Canelo v Yildirim?

MAIN EVENT: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez v Avni Yildirim – for WBA (Super), WBC, and The Ring super middleweight titles



Julio Cesar Martinez v McWilliams Arroyo – for WBC Flyweight Title

Zhilei Zhang v Jerry Forrest

Diego Pacheco v Rodolfo Gomez Jr

Alexis Espino v Ashton Sykes

Marc Castro v Raul Corona

Aaron Aponte v Harry Gigliotti

Keyshawn Davis v Lester Brown

Overview

Alvarez has said:

“I like everything about Miami and I am very happy to be here, it is an honour to fight at Hard Rock Stadium. I feel very excited, very happy, it’s even more motivation for me.

“Let’s hope that normalcy will arrive soon, and the stadium can be filled, but with 15,000 I feel very good, and if there were 1,000 it would be the same, the support of the people is incredible, and I feel very grateful.”

Yildirim's manager Ahmet Oner is confident that his fighter has got what it takes to shock the world.

"Avni has a two-year break but he is, in my opinion, more fresh now. Never say no to a world title fight.

"We are going to give a good performance and I trust Avni."

Onar believes that Yildirim poses much more of a threat to Canelo than his previous opponent, Englishman Callum Smith.

It is sure that come Saturday night we can expect fireworks as Canelo looks to continue his legacy and stay on track to be the first first undisputed World Super-Middleweight Champion.

